Disney & Glu Mobile Launch "Disney Sorcerer's Arena"

Disney and Glu Mobile have officially launched a new mobile title today called Disney Sorcerer's Arena, featuring hundreds of familiar characters. This is essentially the ultimate Disney turn-based RPG with real-time PvP matches, as you will put together a team of characters from several properties over the decades to face off against other players. Aside from dueling people online, you also have regular events and a single-player campaign mode. The game is totally free to download App Store and on Google Play. Check out the trailer below for more details, as well as these quotes from today's announcement about the game.

"I am inspired by the enthusiasm, creativity and passion of this team, who are driven by working on a game they deeply believe in. Together with our friends at Disney, we have been dedicated to creating a game that is both authentic and recognizable to Disney and Pixar fans, as well as unique within the RPG genre," said Mike Olsen, Glu Senior Vice President and General Manager. "We developed the art style, gameplay mechanics and character abilities to support our vision for the strategic and competitive experience of Disney Sorcerer's Arena. We can't wait to see all the epic battles go down in the arena."

"I am thrilled for Glu and Disney to be releasing such an uniquely engaging and deep mobile gaming experience into the market," said Nick Earl, Glu President and CEO. "This milestone could not have been achieved without extremely strong collaboration. I look forward to the longevity of our relationship with Disney and the future success of Disney Sorcerer's Arena."

"Throughout development, the team at Glu has proven their tremendous talent and passion for the Disney and Pixar universe and this game really showcases their strong expertise in the RPG genre as well," said Sean Shoptaw, SVP, Games and Interactive Experiences for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "We are thrilled to offer players around the world the chance to interact with our great characters in new and unique ways to create their dream teams of legendary Disney and Pixar characters and compete for the title of Master Sorcerer."