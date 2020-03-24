Big Run Studios Secures $1.4M To Make More Mobile Titles

Big Run Studios announced today that they have secured funding to the tune of $1.4 million from Galaxy Interactive to make more mobile titles. The Oakland-based company behind the popular title Blackout Blitz got the money through GI's Galaxy EOS VC Fund. They will be investing that money to make more casual titles for mobile over the next year or so but didn't announce any plans as to what they'll be working on. Here are a couple of quotes from the announcement.

"Launching a successful game that stands out in today's multi-billion-dollar mobile games market is extremely competitive and often requires high amounts of capital, large game teams, and massive brands to breakthrough," says Big Run Studios Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Bell. "We're proud that our studio's mission of creating great player experiences for diverse casual gaming-playing audiences continues to thrive with the support of Galaxy Interactive." "Andrew's mission – to create casual games for non-traditional gaming audiences – resonated with us immediately," said Sam Englebardt, Head of Galaxy Interactive. "Big Run's rapid growth as a studio reflects what's possible when a founder and operator as talented as Andrew moves aggressively to put a great plan into action. We're confident that Big Run will follow up on the early success of Blackout Blitz with several more cutting-edge games and make a significant mark on the mobile gaming industry."