"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Star Calls Out Trump's Racist Coronavirus Talk

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson) wants to make one thing clear to Donald Trump and his administration: she sees what they're doing and she's calling them out on it.

Taking to Instagram, the Chinese-American actor posted a five-page open letter where she condemns the White House for continuing to use the phrase "the Chinese virus" when referring to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the post, Bennet calls out the language and purposefully divisive, and a blatant attempt by Trump and his administration to deflect from its response to the crisis – which has been heavily criticized by politicians on both sides of the aisle as well as by the scientific community as being slow, ill-prepared, and actively communicating lies to the American people.

"The attitude of the country reflects its leadership. And to have our president ignite racial hatred simply so he can deflect from his own incompetence, is disgusting"

Referring to Trump as "the racist Cheeto in Chief" in a preface to it, the post continues by describing how such racist, hateful language is already fueling hatred towards the Asian-American community. From there, Bennet offers some suggestions on what conversations we should be having right now as well as some options she would be happy seeing the coronavirus referred to as (though we're pretty sure Trump won't like the most obvious one)

Earlier last week, Bennet and co-star Clark Gregg showed their support via retweet of an idea a Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. viewer had that would help make our self-quarantine/in-shelter time a little more tolerable: drop the new season now – we're assuming a full-season drop, though even a staggered release would be a pleasant distraction.

Not a bad idea, right? At this point, we're going to have a ton of people stuck in their homes without anywhere to go – television is going to be one of those saviors. In fact, we say drop the full season on Disney+ in April, and then give everyone the month for free.

Just before the end of last year, Gregg shared a first-look at the final season, one that shows them rocking some sweet "stuck in the past" fashion as only they can:

In July 2019, executive producer and then-head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb sat down exclusively with Deadline Hollywood to discuss the series' end and what fans can expect, including:

● Knowing that there won't be a season to follow means the final season will be operating without a safety net:

"When you know that's what you're doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death. Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you're not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You're playing that this is going to be the end of the story."

● For Loeb, knowing ahead of time when you plan to finish telling your story throws open the creative doors – something he is particularly looking forward to:

"Going into Season 7, when you know you only have 13 more stories, you really do get a chance to see what that writers' room is going to do when they can do anything. It was the best kind of creative situation."

● So why make the decision to end the series now, when the series appeared to be on an upswing again? It's all about going out the right way:

"The simplest answer is so that we can end on our terms, really. How many shows do you know that just suddenly ended, and you feel like, but wait a minute, there was more. Yes, in the chronology of this is we thought Season 5 was the end. If you go back and you look at the end of that season, it is written that way. Actually, the last episode of that season is called "The End." Honestly, we thought we were turning out the lights and going home when we got a call from ABC that said, the material is so strong, do you think you have another season, do you think you have another 13 because we sort of like this idea of doing it again."