"Critical Role" Is Getting Its Own Version Of "Munchkin"

As Critical Role slowly expands to take over everything in sight, the next major partnership they have on the horizon is their own version of Munchkin. The game, as you might suspect, will be taking characters, scenarios, treasures, and other goodies from Campaign Two of the show, centered around the crew in the Mighty Nein. Transforming them into would-be adventurers trying to make their way through a dungeon of peril and reach Level 10. The game will be available this fall in North America, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, going for $25 a pop. On top of that, two 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles themed around the show will also roll out later this year at $15 a pop. You can pre-order Munchkin: Critical Role at this link, as we have a few quotes about the new partnership below.

"We're thrilled to see the world and characters of the Mighty Nein come to life in card game form with Munchkin, and we can't wait to share it with the Critters. We wouldn't be here today without them," said Ben Van Der Fluit, Vice President of Business Development for Critical Role. "Fast-playing and silly, Munchkin appeals to a very wide audience," says Phil Reed, CEO of Steve Jackson Games. Munchkin launched nearly 20 years ago and claims a prestigious Origins Award for Best Traditional Card Gamebel. "In this version of Munchkin, fans will compete to grab magic and kill monsters specific to Critical Role, such as Lorenzo and Avantika."