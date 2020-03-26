Storm Casts Her Lightning with New Iron Studios Statue

The X-Men are making one final stand against an army of Sentinels who have attacked the X-Mansion. Iron Studios has released a bunch of X-Men statues over the past couple of months and now Storm is making her stand. Each of these statues is all able to connect to the larger Sentinel hub. The main Sentinels have been priced around $1,600+ and the solo pieces like Storm are priced at only $169.99. Storm is sporting her white costume and features a base with torn mansion wood and books. The gust of wind is lighter than the rest of the statue and it gives it a better dynamic felt it. Pre-orders for her are already live and you can find her located here. Don't forget to check out the other X-Men statues like Rogue, Gambit, Beast, Wolverine, and more!

"HEAR THE THUNDER OF DESTRUCTION!"

Storm BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Marvel Comics

DESCRIPTION

License: Marvel Comics

Scale: BDS Art Scale 1/10

Features:

– Limited edition

– Made in polystone

– Hand painted

*The X-Men Art Scale figures that are sold separately cannot be attached to the Sentinel BDS Art Scale 1/10. If you want to have the Sentinel Vs X-Men you must order the Full Set, which is also in Pre Order.

Product dimensions: 10.2 in (H) x 5.5 in (W) x 7 in (L)

Product Weight: 1.3 lbs

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2021

*This item will be shipped from our warehouse in Los Angeles – California