Nintendo Releases A Surprise Nintendo Direct Mini

Out of the blue without any warning from the company, Nintendo released a surprise Direct Mini on the public today with a ton of announcements. We have the full list of what they talked about below, but here are some of the major highlights. Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will be out on May 29th, several titles from 2K Games' library will be headed over to the Switch, a few Nintendo games have received updates or new expansion packs, and… we're getting Star Wars Episode I: Racer? …Okay? Enjoy the video below along with all the details.

