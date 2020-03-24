Iceman Is on His Own With New Iron Studios X-Men Statue

Iceman is back and he is ready to help save the X-Men from yet another Sentinel attack. Iron Studios is continuing with its massive X-Men statue series as they look into their third Sentinel statue. If you are not aware, each massive statue has various members of the X-Men on it that all have the ability to be removed from the main Sentinel hub. This time we are getting another solo release as Iceman is frosty and ready to go. The design is pretty great as they gave him a translucent design and a little blocky ice frame. He is standing on one of his ice iconic ice slides and is using his powers. This is a great statue that any X-Men or Iceman fan can easily get behind and will enhance any collection by 10 fold.

The X-Men vs Sentinel Iceman Solo Statue is priced at $169.99. He is not expected to slide on in until June 2021 so you'll have some time to save up. Pre-orders are already live and you can find him located here. Don't forget to check out the other X-Men characters that are also coming soon and if you're feeling like a big baller check out the full Sentinel piece that has a hefty $1,600+ price tag!

Do you want some Frostbite?!

Iceman BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Marvel Comics $169.99

DESCRIPTION

Iceman BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Marvel Comics

License: Marvel Comics

Scale: BDS Art Scale 1/10

Features:

– Limited edition

– Made in polystone

– Hand painted

*The X-Men Art Scale figures that are sold separately cannot be attached to the Sentinel BDS Art Scale 1/10. If you want to have the Sentinel Vs X-Men you must order the Full Set, which is also in Pre Order.

Product dimensions: 9 in (H) x 8.2 in (W) x 6.6 in (L)

Product Weight: 1.5 lbs

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2021

*This item will be shipped from our warehouse in Los Angeles – California