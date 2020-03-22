JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams, Sara Pichelli Spider-Man Almost 5 Months Late

Okay, so, I think there are going to be a lot of late comic books soon. The words is out that a number of publishers will be reducing their schedule for July and a number of books planned for April, May and June will be slip-sliding down the schedule as a result. But for some comics books, that is nothing new. DC Comics has a bunch of favourites in that field, from Shazam to Doom Patrol to Birds Of Prey to Legion Of Super-Heroes to Inferior Five to Batman Vs Ra's Al Ghul.

Marvel has a lot fewer of late, now that Fantastic Four, Captain America and Iron Man got back on track. But there is one title that is keeping everyone up. Spider-Man by JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams and Sara Pichelli. Spider-Man #4 was originally scheduled for December 11th but that date keeps getting pushed back and back. And it is now up for April 29th, four-and-a-half months late. And over four months since #4 was published.

Here are the solicitations for both issues:

SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5)

(W) J. J. Abrams, Henry Abrams (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Olivier Coipel

• Now that issue #1 is out, can we finally talk about this?

• Ben Parker, the son of Peter and Mary Jane, has had a lot thrown at him the last few weeks.

• Normal high school stuff: met the love of his life, stood up to a bully, found out his dad was Spider-Man and that he has powers, too, and the super-villain that changed everything is out to get him… Yep, normal high school stuff.

• However, in ways that we can't really explain here, this issue turns all THAT onto its head.

SRP: $3.99

SPIDER-MAN #5 (OF 5)

(W) J. J. Abrams, Henry Abrams (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Olivier Coipel

• Ben Parker and his dad are cornered and surely beaten.

• Their allies that they thought could help them weren't enough.

• The son of Mary Jane and Spider-Man has an unwinnable fight on his hands… have his absentee dad and dead mother taught him enough to know what Spider-Man does in these situations?

SRP: $3.99