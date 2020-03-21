Hellions #1 Preview: Havok Has No Patience for Marvel's Love of Sequels

There's nothing Marvel loves more than a good sequel. Well, okay, maybe a few things. Excessive variant covers. Endless super-mega-crossover events. #1 issue relaunches. But sequels (a kind term for "rehashes) to beloved storylines is definitely in the top five. Unfortunately, as seen in this preview of Hellions #1, launching next week, not everyone is on the same page.

Havok, it seems, is not a fan of sequels.

Especially when the sequel in question is the Mutant Massacre, the 1986 X-books crossover in which the Marauders went on a mutant killing spree.

But Havok has no tolerance for this lack of originality.

The message: come up with some new stories or have your face melted! Unfortunately, the other X-Men know where their money is made.

Hellions #1 hits stores on Wednesday.

HELLIONS #1 DX

JAN200820

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

BAD IS THE NEW GOOD!

When Krakoa opened their doors to all mutants and forgave all past crimes, they might have known they'd have to accept some of their worst foes into the fold… but they didn't plan for what to do with them. Not to worry-Mister Sinister knows what to do with the troublemakers. Meet his new Hellions: Scalphunter, Wild Child, Empath, Nanny, Orphanmaker, Psylocke…and Havok?! Under Sinister's direction, they are sure to become productive members of mutant society. Writer Zeb Wells (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, NEW MUTANTS) and artist Stephen Segovia (WOLVERINE: MANIFEST DESTINY, SUPERIOR CARNAGE) bring you the team you're going to hate to love!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $4.99