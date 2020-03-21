CBLDF and ComicHub Help Comic Stores Move To Digital Order Distribution

The coronavirus pandemic crisis is causing a massive disruption to comic book shops. With the need for social distancing and the increasing number of city and state mandates to temporarily close businesses deemed "non-essential," many comic shops are required to close to the public. As more and more comic book stores are having to close their doors to passing traffic, the challenges of becoming an online/curbside/Uber comic store can be a big one to comic stores more used to the more traditional method of doing business.

ComicHub one of a number of computerised comic book management schemes being pushed, that also shows readers which comic stores have the comics they want in stock – and able to order them directly.

And the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund has arranged special discounted pricing to get CBLDF Member stores set up for online commerce immediately.

Firstly ComicHub is waiving the install fee for all CBLDF Retail Members and reducing the monthly fee to $100 for the first six months. Inquiries about the system can be directed to stu.colson@comichub.com.

CBLDF Retail Members impacted by Coronavirus can also refer to CBLDF's list of resources for comic industry businesses impacted by the Coronavirus for financial aid, tax relief, and best practices information.

Sich as new resources for home learning including a collection of lesson plans and discussion guides for more than 50 graphic novels and a fun all ages read-along with prizes. These will help those keeping up with the new demands of home learning.

There's more ways to support your local comic store right here… And a useful resource for what to do during a shutdown order.