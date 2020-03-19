Web of Spider-Man Revived at Marvel in June

As Amazing Spider-Man approaches its 850th issue (in legacy numbering), a lot of people have been complaining that Marvel simply doesn't publish enough Spider-Man and Spider-Man-adjacent comics. What do they publish, one or two dozen a month? That's not nearly enough. Well, no need to worry, Marvel zombies. Marvel has heard your concerns and responded with another Spider-Man series, and one with a classic title: Web of Spider-Man.

Launching in June, the comic puts a different spin on the classic title with an acronym: W.E.B., or World Engineering Brigade. It's basically a science club for teen heroes started by Tony Stark, but Stark is far to busy to be personally involved in that, plus he doesn't have the ability to be in several place at once. Wolverine wasn't available, so Spider-Man gets the job.

Check out the solicit below.

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

KEVIN SHINICK (W) • ROBERTO DISALVO (A) • Cover by GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ATTRACTION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Peter Parker. Spider-Man. Scientist. Troublemaker?

Thanks to none other than Tony Stark, a new scientific research station for the teenage heroes of the Marvel Universe has just been completed – and Spider-Man just got an invitation to join! Working alongside some of your favorite faces from the MU and a whole bunch of awesome new gadgets, and with Iron Man keeping an eye on the them, surely everything's going to go great for the heroes, right?

…Right?

Face front, True Believers, and treat yourself to this first issue in an adventure of the WORLDWIDE ENGINEERING BRIGADE!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99