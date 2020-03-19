The Next New "Overwatch" Hero is Echo

At long last, a new Overwatch hero character has been added to the game.

Welcome Echo, who actually made their appearance back when Ashe was originally added to the game. The intelligent AI has been apparently on the back burner ever since then, but now she's got her very own reveal to enjoy.

Introducing Echo. An evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence, Echo represents the cutting edge of technology. pic.twitter.com/aStyP5F4Al — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 18, 2020

This is the first new Overwatch hero since Sigma debuted in August, marking nearly nine months since a new character was released. Blizzard is currently hard at work on a new game in the form of Overwatch 2, which means new additions for the original game are likely going to keep slowing down even more.

Echo is an important character both to the core Overwatch lore as well as the hero roster. Right now, it's unclear if this might be the last new hero we get until Overwatch 2 or not, so you may as well savor it while you can.

Will you be checking out Echo and seeing if it's worthy of becoming your new main?