Official: Stephanie Brown Was Robin – But Never Batgirl

The Anniversary titles that DC Comics has been publishing of late have, since Wonder Woman #750, been laying out the new DC Comics Timeline. Even as it is in flux, now that DC Publisher Dan DiDio has been let go. And certainly the new Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular out two days ago did not tie any robin down to any date, but did give them each a space and time to have been Robin, rather than the New 52 version of piling them all in. It also officially returned Stephanie Brown to having have been a Robin – but removed her time as Batgirl from continuity entirely.

Previously, Stephanie Brown first appeared in Detective Comics #647, created by Chuck Dixon and Tom Lyle. The daughter of the criminal Cluemaster, the character originated as the amateur crime-fighter named Spoiler. Later, she briefly became the fourth Robin and the fourth Batgirl. From 2009 to 2011, she was the star of her own ongoing Batgirl comic book series. In 2014, following a company-wide relaunch of all DC Comics titles as the New 52 in 2011, the character returned to the Spoiler identity in Batman Eternal, completely resetting her to the beginning of her crime-fighting career, never having been Robin or Batgirl. Rebirth was meant to have reset much of this and the new DC Timeline was intended to expand to allow all the different storylines to regain their place in continuity. 'Everything happened, everything matters' were the new watchwords. But not, it seems, being Batgirl.

Because the Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular catalogues and lists all the Robins, by the other names they are also known.

So Dick Grayson's entry also includes Nightwing, Agent 37 and Batman. Tim Drake's includes Drake and Red Robin. Jason Todd's includes Red Hood. But for Stephanie Brown?

Just Spoiler. Not Batgirl. That has been wiped out. And her history confirms it.

As well as making Tim Drake the official Best. Robin. Ever.

Though Grayson is still the best at shagging gorillas.

And Jonathan Kent knows just who is to blame for him and Damian Wayne no longer being best mates together…

ROBIN 80TH ANNIV 100 PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1

(W) Marv Wolfman, Chuck Dixon, Devin Grayson, Tim Seeley, Tom King, Judd Winick, James TynionIV, Amy Wolfram, Robbie Thompson, Adam Glass, Peter J. Tomasi, Others (A) Tom Grummett, Scott McDaniel, Mikel Janin, Kenneth Rocafort, Freddie Williams II, Javi Fernandez, Nicola Scott, Dustin Nguyen, Andy Kubert, Frank Miller, Others (CA) Lee Weeks

DC Comics celebrates Robin the Boy Wonder's 80th anniversary in style with an all-star creative team representing each iteration of the iconic character across eight decades of history! From the high-flying adventures of Dick Grayson to the tragedy of Jason Todd, the enthusiasm of Tim Drake and the arrogance of Damian Wayne, the persistence of Stephanie Brown and the rebelliousness of Carrie Kelley-the mantle of Robin has been worn by many, but always represents one thing: a hero.

Prestige FormatIn Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $9.99