Marvel Brings Back the Clone Saga for Miles Morales in June

Building on decades of continuity and running throughout Marvel's four ongoing Spider-Man comics, The Clone Saga kicked off in 1994 and was initially well-received, but after what felt like thousands of issues in an environment of editorial chaos at Marvel that rivaled DC during the Nu52, the story went on for too long, went off the rails, and eventually became yet another notorious example of the decade's bloat and excess. Anger at the Clone Saga has cooled over the decades. After all, it's not nearly the worst thing to happen to Spider-Man anymore, not after One More Day or the Slott reign of terror. Plus, bloat and excess is in again.

The Clone Saga has been rehashed many times over the years, including in the Ultimate Universe. But Miles Morales hasn't gotten the chance to rehash it yet, and that's just not fair. That will be rectified this June, however, as revealed in Marvel's full June solicitations.

Just behold the solicit for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #19 below… and weep.

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #19

SALADIN AHMED (W)

CARMEN CARNERO (A)

COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

LIVING VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER

BY DAVE JOHNSON

EVEN IF MILES LIVES…HE DIES!

• No one knows the full consequences when worlds collide: Are there aftershocks, echoes, doubles?

• Miles is already battling a man who shares his name. What does it mean when he finds someone with his face in his family living room?

• Was this clone made or born? And which Miles will survive this saga?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99