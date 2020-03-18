Infinite Destinies, Marvel's Summer Annual Event, Launches in June

As the world comes to terms with the fact that life as we know it will be completely different for the foreseeable future thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, comic book readers have one question on their minds: will this pesky virus hamper Marvel's plans to release a nonstop stream of super-mega-crossover events? Thankfully, we have our answer, as Marvel has just announced another big event, kicking off in June when Empyre hasn't even shockingly killed off a character in Empyre #4 yet. Running through eight Marvel annuals this Summer, Infinite Destinies will see classic and newer Marvel heroes and villains paired up in a quest to once again obtain the Infinity Stones, which haven't been the subject of a super-mega-crossover event for like, two years.

Yes, very exciting.

Even more exciting: a press release!

The Infinity Stones have played a key role in some of the Marvel Universe's most defining moments, and now they've returned in the hands of Marvel's most popular new characters. The chase for the powerful Infinity Stones will play out in INFINITE DESTINIES, launching this summer!

In a series of eight annuals, each installment will pair Marvel's biggest heroes like Captain America and Iron Man with some of Marvel's newest heroes and villains including Star, Amulet, and more. These exciting new additions to the Marvel mythos may or may not possess one of the sought after stones — but the real question will be who will be holding them in the end, and what will it mean for the future of the Marvel Universe?

"We've had a wave of incredible new characters over the last few years, and INFINITE DESTINIES will shine a light on eight of them," Editor Nick Lowe said. "We'll discover new aspects of these heroes and villains in adventures with our the most archetypal Marvel heroes."

Writer Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT) and artist Ibraim Roberson (OLD MAN LOGAN) kick things off in IRON MAN ANNUAL #1. When Iron Man learns about the strange people who kidnapped and tortured Miles Morales, he HAS to look into it. What he finds out about the Assessor and especially Quantum will shock him — and you!

"The Infinity Stones have found new homes — as people!" Jed MacKay said. "INFINITE DESTINIES is the next chapter in the story of the Infinity Stones and the people they've bonded with — and the powers in the Marvel Universe who are taking interest in these powerful new players."

Writer Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, CABLE) and artist Marco Castiello (DOOM 2099) will then turn the focus on the fugitive known as Overtime in CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1. After breaking out of death row when the Time Stone chose to bond with his soul, Overtime was gifted powers he barely understood. Now, thanks to Captain America… his time is up.

Each annual will also contain a chapter of "Super-Spy vs. Super-Spy," a story following Nick Fury as the Agent of Nothing and Phil Coulson as the Agent of Mephisto — two brothers-in-arms who will face off and reunite for the first time since Coulson's death.

The Infinity Stones and their abilities have always been shrouded in mystery, but one thing is for certain: where these stones go, trouble follows. Expect cataclysmic battles, shocking twists, and jaw-dropping revelations about some of Marvel's most promising new characters when INFINITE DESTINIES begins this June! Stay tuned for announcements about other INFINITE DESTINES annuals coming in July and August from Marvel's top talent including Kelly Thompson (CAPTAIN MARVEL) and Saladin Ahmed (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN)."