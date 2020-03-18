"Dead By Daylight Mobile" Will Be Released On April 16th

Behaviour Interactive and NetEase revealed today that Dead By Daylight Mobile will officially launch on iOS and Android on April 16th. Pre-registration for the multiplayer horror game is now available to gamers on the official website. Those who sign up for pre-registration will receive certain perks depending on when they register. Tier 1 (500K pre-reg) will get: Weekend Shirt | Surf Tone; Hooded Training Top; Two-tone Coat; The Scarecrow; 2000 Iridescent Shards . Tier 2 (750K) will get: Watermelon Pants; Sports Leggings; Red Flash Boots; Marked Spike Maul; 3000 Iridescent Shards. And Tier 3 (1M) will get: Preppy Flatcap; Jogging Headband; Colorful Headscarf; Bill Overbeck; 5000 Iridescent Shards.

We had a chat with the developers earlier in the week about the game and discovered one of the big perks of the game is going to be bots. Because of the way mobile devices are prone to losing connection, the game will have bots take over temporarily for players who disconnect. The bots will be designed to be aggressive players, in that they will do regular tasks but not hide or run from the killer. They have two primary goals: do generators to win the game, and save players who are hooked. It will be interesting to see what happens in a game when 1 player is left connected with three bots doing the rest of the work. Dead By Daylight Mobile will start with two main killers and six survivors to choose from. The controls will be operated in the lower-left corner while actions will be on the right. As for the rest of the commands, we'll have to wait until we get closer to launch to find out what they do.