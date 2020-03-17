Playing Chess with Two Reed Richards at the Same Time in Ghost-Spider #8 [Preview]

Ghost-Spider #8 is in stores from Marvel Comics tomorrow, and we've got a preview below.

The Johnny and Susan Storm of Gwen's universe, former social media stars who went missing in Latveria for five years, have returned.

And Gwen is concerned that they might secretly have some powers.

So she seeks out the one man… er, twelve-year-old boy… who might have answers.

Reed Richards is not an opponent one would normally want to play a game of chess with.

But when an older, far more evil version of Reed Richards is playing a game of chess with Gwen that she doesn't even know about from the shadows, that can be far more dangerous.

Ghost-Spider #8 hits stores on Wednesday.

GHOST-SPIDER #8

JAN200959

(W) Seanan McGuire (A) Ig Guara (CA) Takeshi Miyazawa

• Rock and roll dreams come true! It's all eyes on THE MARY

JANES as Gwen takes the band on a rip-roaring multiversal concert tour!

• But not all those eyes belong to starstruck fans. There's something symbiotic and sinister stirring in the Prime Universe – and GWENOM may have a part to play…

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99