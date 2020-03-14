What Will Wolverine Stab Next? Plus: the Return of Honey Badger! X-Force #9 [Preview]

Wolverine is the best he is at what he does, and what he does is stab.

Sometimes, that means stabbing Scott Summers and Jean Grey with his two dicks, but other times, it refers to his claws. In X-Force #9, Wolverine, Domino, and Kid Omega are trapped in the Savage Land, which should in theory present plenty of opportunities to stab things.

But in this brief preview, we see Wolverine choose an unusual target.

Stabbing a Krakoan gate? That's a new one. And why do his claws come out bloody? Was there someone standing behind the gate? But then why would it be a few days old? Hmm… a mystery!

X-Force #9 hits stores on Wednesday.

X-FORCE #9 DX

JAN200851

(W) Ben Percy (A) Joshua Cassara (CA) Dustin Weaver

REAP WHAT YOU SOW!

In the heart of South America, X-Force finds a problem growing that threatens to destroy everything they've built… and one of their own might be responsible.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Ok, we get it, that was a very brief preview. Okay, how about this tease from artist Joshua Cassara?

Have a good Saturday folks.

Especially you comic peeps who are working through the whole weekend🍻 pic.twitter.com/OCe6y8iipD — Joshua Cassara (@joshuacassara) March 7, 2020

Which writer Benjamin Percy says we can expect this issue.

Coming soon in X-Force 9. https://t.co/qdS9m0vpry — Benjamin Percy (@Benjamin_Percy) March 7, 2020