Fans of ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. have known two things about the show's upcoming seventh season. First, it will be the series' final season, consisting of 13 episodes. Second, that it's set to release some time this year – summer as the season premiere destination. Other than that, save an update here and there (more on the below) things have been relatively quiet – especially when it comes to a premiere date.

Well, as more and more people find themselves under quarantine or social distancing, a Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. viewer took to Twitter with a great idea on when new eps should drop: now.

Not a bad idea, right? At this point, we're going to have a ton of people stuck in their homes without anywhere to go – television is going to be one of those saviors. I say drop the full season on Disney+ in April, and then give everyone the month for free.

Now while we don't know if Clark Gregg or Chloe Bennet would support our part of the idea, they definitely showed support for the idea of dropping the season now with some retweets:

Just before the end of last year, Gregg shared a first-look at the final season, one that shows them rocking some sweet "stuck in the past" fashion as only they can:

In July 2019, executive producer and then-head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb sat down exclusively with Deadline Hollywood to discuss the series' end and what fans can expect, including:

● Knowing that there won't be a season to follow means the final season will be operating without a safety net:

"When you know that's what you're doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death. Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you're not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You're playing that this is going to be the end of the story."

● For Loeb, knowing ahead of time when you plan to finish telling your story throws open the creative doors – something he is particularly looking forward to:

"Going into Season 7, when you know you only have 13 more stories, you really do get a chance to see what that writers' room is going to do when they can do anything. It was the best kind of creative situation."

● So why make the decision to end the series now, when the series appeared to be on an upswing again? It's all about going out the right way:

"The simplest answer is so that we can end on our terms, really. How many shows do you know that just suddenly ended, and you feel like, but wait a minute, there was more. Yes, in the chronology of this is we thought Season 5 was the end. If you go back and you look at the end of that season, it is written that way. Actually, the last episode of that season is called "The End." Honestly, we thought we were turning out the lights and going home when we got a call from ABC that said, the material is so strong, do you think you have another season, do you think you have another 13 because we sort of like this idea of doing it again."