Kraven Gives Deadpool a Brutal… Lecture?! Deadpool #4 [Preview]

Part of the fun of Deadpool is all the abuse he's able to thanks to his healing factor. Villains can really cut lose when beating the crap out of ol' Wade Wilson.

But in this preview of Deadpool #4, as Kraven the Hunter (actually the son of the real Kraven — see the Hunted arc of Amazing Spider-Man) battled Deadpool for control over Monster Island (actually Staten Island), it's not a brutal beating that's delivered.

Well, actually a brutal beating is delivered. But that's not all.

Because while Kraven rattles Deadpool's brains…

…and slices off his limbs…

…it's really his ego that Kraven is cutting deeply. With words.

Deadpool #4 hits stores on Wednesday.

DEADPOOL #4

DEC190916

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Chris Bachalo

DEADPOOL VS KRAVEN!

• King Deadpool enters single combat to save his entire kingdom!

• If Deadpool became king of the monsters when he killed the previous king, will Kraven become king when he kills Deadpool?

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99