Almost One In Every Two Comics Ordered in February 2020 Was From Marvel as X-Men Dominate Marketshare

Marvel Comics returns to market dominance, selling almost one in every two comic books ordered in the North American comic book direct market, with a 47.3% share if comics sold – albeit with a 41.85% of money spent. All those tiered discounts? However they took eight of the top ten, with the X-books taking the top three spots with Wolverine #1 at the top. Sales were up on last year's February, but for the year in total, again, revenue is up while total sales are down. All those $4.99 and no $2.99 comic books.

DC was second, with 29% and 30.16% shares respectively. Image Comics was third for the month, followed by IDW Publishing, Dark Horse Comics, BOOM! Studios, VIZ Media, and Dynamite Entertainment. But later today, Bleeding Cool will run a marketshare-per-capita study to see how individual publications are performing.

Among the premier publishers, Todd McFarlane and Jason Shawn Alexander's Spawn #305 was Image Comics' best-selling book in February at #38; BOOM! Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #3 ranked #55; IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #1 was their top book at #85; Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #1 was Dynamite Entertainment's top book at #95; and Dark Horse Comics' Stranger Things: Into the Fire #2 ranked #152.

Stjepan Sejic's Harleen, collecting the best-selling mini-series from DC's Black Label imprint, was February's best-selling graphic novel. Also in the top ten from DC, Derek Fridolfs and Dustin Nguyen's Batman Tales: Once Upon a Crime ranked #3. Image Comics' Die Volume 2: Split the Party by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans ranked #2. Marvel Comics had five Star Wars graphic novels in the top ten, led by Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larroca's Star Wars: Darth Vader Volume 4: End of Games at #4.

Fujino Omori's light novel from Yen On, Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Volume 14, was the best-selling book of February. Also in the top ten, Gemstone Publishing's The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide Volume 49 ranked #4.

Mezco's One:12 Collective: Marvel Comics: Cable (X-Men Edition) Action Figure, a PREVIEWS Exclusive, was February's best-selling toy. Another PREVIEWS Exclusive toy from Mezco, the One:12 Collective: DC: Green Lantern (Hal Jordan) Figure, ranked #2. DC Collectibles' DC Designer Series: Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy by Emanuela Luppachino Statue ranked #3. Diamond Select Toys had three products in the top ten; the Godzilla Gallery: Godzilla (1991) Deluxe PVC Figure was their top product at #6.

Paizo's Pathfinder: Gamemastery Guide, a sourcebook for the best-selling role-playing game, was February's best-selling game product and one of seven Paizo products in the top ten. Green Ronin's perennial best-seller, the Critical Role: Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting, also charted at #2.

TOP COMIC BOOK PUBLISHERS

PUBLISHER DOLLAR SHARE UNIT SHARE MARVEL COMICS 41.85% 47.30% DC COMICS 29% 30.16% IMAGE COMICS 6.02% 5.41% IDW PUBLISHING 3.47% 3.14% DARK HORSE COMICS 2.93% 2.06% BOOM! STUDIOS 2.58% 2.64% VIZ MEDIA 2.24% 0.87% DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT 2.11% 2.04% RANDOM HOUSE 0.62% 0.18% TITAN COMICS 0.56% 0.45% OTHER NON-TOP 10 8.61% 5.74%

COMPARATIVE SALES STATISTICS

DOLLARS UNITS FEBRUARY 2020 VS. JANUARY 2020 COMICS -8.25% -7.75% GRAPHIC NOVELS -27.16% -13.89% TOTAL COMICS/GN -14.25% -8.26% TOYS -22.37% -34.10% FEBRUARY 2020 VS. FEBRUARY 2019 COMICS 8.78% 2.90% GRAPHIC NOVELS 3.56% 15.46% TOTAL COMICS/GN 7.32% 3.77% TOYS 0.83% -14.97% YEAR-TO-DATE 2020 VS. YEAR-TO-DATE 2019 COMICS 0.12% -3.45% GRAPHIC NOVELS 4.44% 6.60% TOTAL COMICS/GN 1.35% -2.72% TOYS 2.59% -15.75%

NEW TITLES SHIPPED

PUBLISHER COMICS SHIPPED GRAPHIC NOVELS SHIPPED MAGAZINES SHIPPED TOTAL SHIPPED MARVEL COMICS 92 47 0 139 DC COMICS 102 27 1 130 IMAGE COMICS 39 8 0 47 VIZ MEDIA LLC 0 40 0 40 IDW PUBLISHING 28 10 0 38 DARK HORSE COMICS 20 17 0 37 DYNAMITE 29 4 0 33 BOOM! STUDIOS 17 8 0 25 YEN PRESS 0 18 0 18 TITAN COMICS 7 4 2 13 OTHER NON-TOP 10 141 134 24 299 TOTAL 475 317 27 819

TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS BY UNITS SHIPPED

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 WOLVERINE #1 $7.99 DEC190753-M MAR 2 X-MEN #6 $3.99 NOV190812-M MAR 3 X-MEN #7 $4.99 DEC190786-M MAR 4 GWEN STACY #1 $4.99 DEC190842-M MAR 5 GIANT SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GREY & EMMA FROST #1 $4.99 DEC190780-M MAR 6 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39 $3.99 DEC190863-M MAR 7 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #1 $4.99 DEC190965-M MAR 8 BATMAN #88 $3.99 DEC190442 DC 9 X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR #1 $4.99 DEC190770-M MAR 10 BATMAN #89 $3.99 DEC190444 DC

TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 WOLVERINE #1 $7.99 DEC190753-M MAR 2 X-MEN #7 $4.99 DEC190786-M MAR 3 X-MEN #6 $3.99 NOV190812-M MAR 4 GWEN STACY #1 $4.99 DEC190842-M MAR 5 GIANT SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GREY & EMMA FROST #1 $4.99 DEC190780-M MAR 6 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #1 $4.99 DEC190965-M MAR 7 X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR #1 $4.99 DEC190770-M MAR 8 BATMAN: CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT #7 $4.99 DEC190448-M DC 9 THE JOKER: KILLER SMILE #3 (MR) $5.99 DEC190477-M DC 10 DC CRIMES OF PASSION #1 $9.99 DEC190416-M DC

TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS & TRADE PAPERBACKS BY UNITS SHIPPED

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 HARLEEN HC (MR) $29.99 OCT190670 DC 2 DIE VOL. 2: SPLIT THE PARTY TP (MR) $16.99 DEC190086 IMA 3 BATMAN TALES: ONCE UPON A CRIME TP $9.99 OCT190492 DC 4 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER VOL. 4: END OF GAMES TP $19.99 JUL161076 MAR 5 STAR WARS: JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS: SHATTERED EMPIRE HC $24.99 MAY160921 MAR 6 STAR WARS: VADER DOWN TP $19.99 JAN160962 MAR 7 STAR WARS: CHEWBACCA TP $16.99 NOV150951 MAR 8 STAR WARS VOLUME 2: SHOWDOWN ON THE

SMUGGLER'S MOON TP $19.99 OCT150986 MAR 9 STAR WARS VOLUME 3: REBEL JAIL TP $19.99 MAY160922 MAR 10 MY HERO ACADEMIA VOLUME 23 GN $9.99 DEC192056 VIZ

TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS & TRADE PAPERBACKS BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 HARLEEN HC (MR) $29.99 OCT190670 DC 2 X-MEN VS. APOCALYPSE: THE TWELVE OMNIBUS HC $125.00 AUG191137 MAR 3 SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES OMNIBUS HC $100.00 AUG191136 MAR 4 MARVEL MASTERWORKS: UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 12 HC $100.00 AUG191143-M MAR 5 DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC $100.00 JUL191089 MAR 6 DIE VOL. 2: SPLIT THE PARTY TP (MR) $16.99 DEC190086 IMA 7 MARVEL MASTERS OF SUSPENSE: STAN LEE & STEVE DITKO OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC $100.00 AUG191145 MAR 8 ULTIMATES BY MARK MILLAR & BRYAN HITCH OMNIBUS HC $100.00 AUG191130 MAR 9 BERSERK DELUXE EDITION VOLUME 4 HC (MR) $49.99 OCT190398 DAR 10 METABARONS BOX SET HC $149.95 NOV191776 HUM

TOP 10 BOOKS BY UNITS SHIPPED

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? VOL. 14 SC $15.00 JUN192164 YEN 2 NO GAME, NO LIFE VOLUME 10 SC $14.00 DEC192108 YEN 3 RE:ZERO: STARTING LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD VOL. 12 SC $14.00 DEC192110 YEN 4 THE OVERSTREET COMIC BOOK PRICE GUIDE VOL. 49 SC $29.95 APR191757-M GEM 5 MY HERO ACADEMIA: SCHOOL BRIEFS VOL. 4 SC $10.99 JAN202203 VIZ 6 DRAGON BALL: A VISUAL HISTORY HC $34.99 AUG192435 VIZ 7 DISNEY: I AM MULAN LITTLE GOLDEN BOOK $4.99 DEC191723 GOL 8 GRIMM FAIRY TALES ADULT COLORING BOOK VOL. 1 SC $12.99 OCT151871 ZEN 9 COMICS JOURNAL #305 $14.99 DEC191680 FAN 10 AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER: LEGACY OF FIRE NATION HC $24.99 DEC191747 INS

TOP 10 TOYS BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK DESCRIPTION ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 ONE-12 COLLECTIVE: MARVEL: CABLE (X-MEN EDITION) FIGURE OCT188681 MEZ 2 ONE-12 COLLECTIVE: DC: GREEN LANTERN HAL JORDAN FIGURE NOV188570 MEZ 3 DC DESIGNER SERIES: HARLEY & POISON IVY BY LUPPACHINO STATUE JUL190677 DC 4 DEVIL MAY CRY 5: DANTE DELUXE VERSION 1/12-SCALE FIGURE APR198276 100 5 POP! MARVEL HEROES: THANOS SNAP 6-INCH DELUXE VINYL FIGURE MAY198251 FUN 6 GODZILLA GALLERY: GODZILLA (1991) DELUXE PVC FIGURE MAY192385 DST 7 DEVIL MAY CRY 5: NERO DELUXE VERSION 1/12-SCALE FIGURE MAY198059 100 8 MARVEL SELECT: AVENGERS ENDGAME: IRON MAN MK. 85 FIGURE SEP192494 DST 9 TRANSFORMERS: OPTIMUS PRIME DELUXE SCALE FIGURE MAY198120 THR 10 MARVEL PREMIER: CARNAGE STATUE JUN192392 DST

TOP 10 GAMES BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK DESCRIPTION ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 PATHFINDER: GAMEMASTERY GUIDE HC NOV192998 PAI 2 CRITICAL ROLE: TAL'DOREI CAMPAIGN SETTING HC JUN173357 GRE 3 MARVEL HEROCLIX: CAPTAIN AMERICA AND THE AVENGERS BOOSTER BRICK AUG198599 NEC 4 MAGIC THE GATHERING TCG: THEROS BEYOND DEATH BOOSTER PACKS SEP198414 WIZ 5 CREATURE CODEX HC JUL183073 PAI 6 STARFINDER RPG: CORE RULEBOOK HC JUN173371 PAI 7 PATHFINDER: GAMEMASTERY GUIDE SPECIAL EDITION HC NOV192999 PAI 8 PATHFINDER: CORE RULEBOOK HC MAY193227 PAI 9 PATHFINDER RPG: RISE OF THE RUNELORDS ANNIVERSARY POCKET EDITION DEC192952 PAI 10 PATHFINDER: ADVENTURE GEAR DECK DEC192950 PAI