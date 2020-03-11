Can Ric Grayson Find His Dick in Nightwing #70? [Preview]

Fans of popular DC Comics character Nightwing have been champing at the bit to get their hands on some Dick. Specifically, they want a comic where Nightwing goes by Dick Grayson again, not Ric Grayson, as he has been called since being shot in the head in a Batman comic. We know it's coming. And we already know that Nightwing #70 is set to be a top-selling comic due to kicking off the Joker War storyline. And it's looking more and more likely that this will finally be the comic where Nightwing gets his Dick back.

In stores next week, DC Comics has released a preview…

…in which we find the titular former Dick traversing the rooftops of Bludhaven.

He's mostly recapping the situation as it currently stands.

But he has one goal in mind.

Reclaiming his identity and his memories.

And making sure it sticks this time.

That's right. Nightwing is hellbent on getting a sticky Dick. And aren't we all?

Nightwing #70 hits stores nextWednesday.

NIGHTWING #70
JAN200568
(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Ryan Benjamin (CA) Mike Perkins
How many Nightwings does it take for one Joker to strike to get to the real one? Four Nightwings. And that's not even the punchline-how will Ric interact with the Joker when he's not quite sure which one of his two memories is the real one…and exactly how dangerous this clown standing before him is?
In Shops: Mar 18, 2020
SRP: $3.99

