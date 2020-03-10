Will Molly Leave the Runaways to Live on Krakoa This Summer?

In June, Runaways will make a power move sure to boost sales and ensure many story arcs to come. That's right, they're having a Wolverine guest appearance in the book. Marvel's solicit for Runaways #34 reveals that the X-Men's mission to recruit all mutants to come live on Krakoa will extend to Molly, with Wolveirne and Pixie apparently trying to recruit her. And as if we didn't love this book enough, just take a look at the cover by Kris Anka depicting Wolverine at his more traditional stature.

Check out the solicit for Runaways #34 below.

RUNAWAYS #34 WRITTEN BY RAINBOW ROWELL WITH ART BY ANDRES GENOLET AND COVER BY KRIS ANKA

Wolverine and Pixie guest star in RUNAWAYS and answer what Runaways fans have been asking for months: With the X-Men's opening of Krakoa, the island-nation that welcomes mutants in existence, will Molly go? You may think you know the answer to that or what is going to happen here, but this comic is like its stars: They never do what they're told—or expected—to do.