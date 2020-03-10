Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did

No one can stop the Juggernaut, or at least that's what he's claimed, though in several decades of being an X-Men villain, even he would have to admit he's been stopped quite a few times. And it's not about to get any easier for old Juggy, as he'll be going up against the Immortal Hulk in June, according to Marvel's mini-solicits (the solicits before the solicits). What is Hulk so mad about? Is he still harboring a grudge about the time Juggernaut had sex with his cousin? Or maybe when Hulk says he wants to "smash," he's not talking about fighting?

Now that's a comic that would make a great CBR listicle.

Check out the solicit for Juggernaut #2 below.

JUGGERNAUT #2 WRITTEN BY FABIAN NICIEZA WITH ART BY RON GARNEY AND COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

Juggernaut #2 Written by Fabian Nicieza with Art by Ron Garney and Cover by Geoff Shaw

SMASH OR BE SMASHED! Juggernaut isn't the only one who's left destruction in his wake, and he thinks it's about time for the IMMORTAL HULK to take responsibility for his actions! But is this Juggernaut's way of defending mutant honor for Krakoa? Or is he back to his old ways?