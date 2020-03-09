How Much Would You Pay to Be Drawn Into a Bloodshot Comic?

Valiant Entertainment is offering the opportunity of a lifetime through Humble Bundle. For the next week, the Bloodshot 2020 Humble Bundle will allow readers to pick up $400-worth of DRM-free Bloodshot comic for a price of their choosing. But whoever chooses to pay the highest price will get a bonus prize: they'll be drawn into an upcoming issue of Bloodshot.

We'll give you a moment to regain your bearings.

Okay now? Alright, so all you have to do is choose a suitably high price in the pay-what-you-want bundle by March 14th, and if you're the craziest person who bought the bundle, you'll be drawn into the comic. How much would you pay? $10? $15? $1,000,000? To be in a comic that also features a character who will be played by Vin Diesel in an upcoming movie?

Check out the press release below, and the Humble Bundle here.

See Your Face in an Upcoming Bloodshot Comic Book!

Valiant Announces New Top Contributor Prize for BLOODSHOT 2020 Humble Bundle March 9, 2020 (New York, NY) – Ever wanted to be a comic book character? Now's your chance! Valiant Entertainment is thrilled to announce a brand new addition to the current Bloodshot 2020 Humble Bundle: if you are the top contributor when the Bundle ends, you'll win the opportunity to be drawn into an upcoming issue of BLOODSHOT by Tim Seeley! "This is a one-of-a-kind prize that you can't get anywhere else, and we're thrilled to be able to offer our amazing fans the chance to win something so unique," said Matthew Klein, VP of Sales & Marketing. "Plus, it helps support a great cause!" Over $400-worth of DRM-free BLOODSHOT comics are available in the pay-what-you-want Bundle, with tiers starting at just $1. A portion of the proceeds from the Humble Bundle will go to support the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, a non-profit organization that protects the First Amendment rights of comic book creators, fans, and more. Contributors are even able to specify the percentage of their contribution that goes to CBLDF! For more details, and to join the race to the Top Contributor prize, check out the Bloodshot 2020 Humble Bundle here – but don't delay! This fantastic offer ends on March 14, at 2pm EST!