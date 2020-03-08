Advocating for Space-Age Wiccan Polyamory in Green Lantern Season 2 #2 [Preview]

Green Lantern #2 is in stores from DC Comics this week, by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp, as Hal Jordan goes to Cosmidor City and meets up with an old friend…

…and by old friend, we mean really old. Hal is in Cosmidor City, though it's revamped a bit from its Silver Age origins.

And Hal is hanging out with Eve Doremus, though it's business, not pleasure.

Eve's father has gone missing, and Hal might be able to help.

Though maybe it's not all business after all?

You mention space-age Wiccan polyamory and look who shows up hoping for a threesome…

Green Lantern Season 2 #2 hits stores on Wednesday.

GREEN LANTERN SEASON 2 #2 (OF 12)

JAN200546

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Liam Sharp

Hal Jordan is stuck on the worst possible planet he can imagine: Earth! Reassigned by the bold new Guardians to patrol his home planet, Hal finds himself a bit bored with his familiar haunts versus the infinite expanse and adventure of outer space. But when an invasion from the dawn of time strikes the planet, can Hal stop…the Ornitho-Men?!

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99