Boomerang Reveals His Big Secret to Spidey in Amazing Spider-Man #41 [Preview]

The Amazing Spider-Man #41 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, by Nick Spencer and Ryan Ottley, as this series inches closer to a milestone 50 issues, with lots of secrets waiting to be revealed. Who is Kindred, for example? Well, that will have to wait…

…as this preview has more important secrets to reveal.

Namely, what the hell does Boomerang have that the Kingpin wants so badly?

Before we can get to that, Spidey has a Vermin problem to deal with.

Thankfully, his partner, Boomerang, is there to save the day.

But Spidey wants to know what Boomerang's big secret is… and he's gonna tell him…

Except, he just ran out of space in this preview, so you'll have to wait until Amazing Spider-Man #41 hits stores on Wednesday to find out the rest.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41
JAN200949
(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Ryan Ottley
• Spider-Man needs to know WHAT BOOMERANG IS UP TO and he (and you) will finally get their answers this issue!
• What does it have to do with Mayor Kingpin?
• And who are all those eyes looking at our hero and his lousy roommate?
Rated T
In Shops: Mar 11, 2020
SRP: $3.99

