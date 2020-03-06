Thor Loses His Hammer Again in Thor #4 [Preview]

For a guy whose identity is so intrinsically entwined with his hammer, you'd think Thor would keep a better eye on the thing. Nevertheless, Marvel has released a preview of next week's Thor #4, by the self-proclaimed Bad Boy of Comics Donny Cates and Nic Klein, and once again, it seems Thor has lost his Mjolnir.

It's Thor vs. Sif in this issue, it seems…

As the cosmic version of coronavirus, the Black Winter, has infected the World Tree.

And Sif is here with some unkind words for her ex-boyfriend.

And when Thor tries to bully her, Sif has a trick up her sleeve, a little something called the Bifrost.

Say it, Sif. Tell him it's "up his ass."

Thor #4 hits stores on Wednesday.

THOR #4
JAN200930
(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel
THOR'S GREATEST ENEMY – AND THE UNIVERSE'S ONLY SAVIOR – REVEALED!
The Black Winter is coming – the end of the entire vast universe – and only one entity can stop it. The only one who has survived it before, Galactus the World-Eater, has come to Midgard…in search of a herald for the end of everything.
Rated T+
In Shops: Mar 11, 2020
SRP: $3.99

