Could Xenmu Steal the Democratic Nomination in Immortal Hulk #32 [Preview]

Immortal Hulk #32 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett, the series that stubbornly, against all odds, keeps refusing to relaunch! We've got a preview below.

Xenmu is here on Earth, and despite a lot of very obvious flaws, the people of the world seem to be inexplicably enamored by him.

Did he score a big win in the South Carolina primary or something? Who knows. All we know is Xenmu is clearly a centrist, cautioning people about making plans to save the environment that could be too expensive.

For Xenmu's corporate sponsors at Roxxon, all is going according to plan. He'll be the Democratic nominee before long.

And the Hulk, meanwhile, doesn't seem capable of doing anything to stop him.

Immortal Hulk #32 hits stores on Wednesday.

IMMORTAL HULK #32
JAN200897
(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross
• The gentle giant XEMNUTM has come to EARTHTM to fight evil – as the INCREDIBLE HULKTM!
• And YOUTM can join him – as he battles ROBERT BANNERTM, the STRANGEST MAN OF ALL TIMETM!
• (HULKTM is a trademark of ROXXON ENERGYTM. For a brighter tomorrow.)
Rated T+
In Shops: Mar 11, 2020
SRP: $3.99

