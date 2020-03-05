Sina Grace, Omar Spahi, Jenny D. Fine Bring Getting It Together to Image in June, a Friends Reboot for 2020

Image Comics has announced a new series launching in June by writers Sina Grace and Omar Spahi, artist Jenny D. Fine, colorist Mx. Struble, and letterer Sean Konot billed as "a fresh, updated spin on twenty-something, found-family dramedies like Friends." Getting It Together stars protagonists Lauren, Jack, Sam and Annie as they explore modern friendships in "the era of open relationships, online dating, mental health awareness."

Check out the press release and a preview of the comic below.

PORTLAND, Ore. 03/05/2020 — Bestselling writer Sina Grace (Iceman, Self-Obsessed) and popular producer/host and writer Omar Spahi (Dreamer comics podcast, Xenoglyphs) team up with debut comics artist and lauded illustrator Jenny D. Fine, colorist Mx. Struble, and letterer Sean Konot to co-create the upcoming series Getting It Together. It will launch from Image Comics this June.

"Getting It Together came from Omar and I wanting to show how modern friendships survive in the era of open relationships, online dating, mental health awareness, and so on," Grace told The Hollywood Reporter in their exclusive scoop of the announcement. "The struggle is real for Lauren, Jack, Sam and Annie. I couldn't be luckier to make this book with my IRL friends Jenny, Shaun, and Omar."

"To me, this book is about personal growth," Spahi added when talking to THR. "We put a lot of ourselves in this project, and we explore a lot of things you don't see people talk about in comics, because just like everyone else, we're all in the process of getting it together."

A fresh, updated spin on twenty-something, found-family dramedies like Friends, Getting It Together follows best friends Sam and Jack. Sam is dating Lauren—Jack's indie rocker sister and roommate—and when Sam and Lauren open up their long-term relationship, skyrocketing tensions send social shockwaves through their friend group and the entire Bay Area. And Jack, caught in the middle of it all, may be forced to take sides in a conflict he never wanted to be a part of. Life gets pretty messy when you're in your '20s and your friends are your family.

Fine said also to THR: "I've never felt so supported as an artist, and I'm excited—and a little terrified—to share it with the world," said Fine in the coverage.

The perfect new series for fans of Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, Getting It Together #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, June 10.

Getting It Together #1 will also be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including the official Image Comics iOS app, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play.