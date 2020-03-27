Just because it's been a few months since we last visited HBO and Damon Lindelof's pseudo-sequel/"remix" of Dave Gibbons/ He-Who-Doesn't-Want-To-Be-Named's classic comic book series Watchmen doesn't mean the cast has stopped thinking about us.

In this time of social distancing and self-quarantining caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Regina King, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jean Smart, and many more have gotten together to remind us of how important it is that we're all members of the "Washmen" during this time. Along with some very interesting hand-washing mantras, we have two personal takeaways from this…

First, we're thinking Looking Glass aka "Mirror Man" is already seeing the conspiracy theories in all of this (he's earned the right); and second, that Agent Petey (Dustin Ingram) is going all-in on the spandex-n-cape life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Jensen (@jeffreythomasjensen) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

HBO's Watchmen starred Regina King as Angela Abar, Don Johnson as Chief Judd Crawford, Tim Blake Nelson as Det. Wade Tillman aka Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt / Ozymandias, Frances Fisher as Jane Crawford, Jacob Ming-Trent as Panda, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, Adelynn Spoon as Emma Abar, Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake, Tom Mison as Mr. Phillips, Sara Vickers as Ms. Crookshanks, Dylan Schombing, James Wolk as Senator Keene, Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, Dustin Ingram as Agent Dale Petey, and Lily Rose Smith.

Watchmen is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television; executive producer-writer Lindelof; executive producer/director Nicole Kassell; executive producer Tom Spezialy; executive producer-director Stephen Williams; and executive producer Joseph Iberti.

