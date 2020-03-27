Bob Dylan Releases 17 Minute Song About the JFK Assassination

Bob Dylan has not released a new original album in 8 years, Tempest back in 2012. At midnight last night, following earlier in the day when Nine Inch Nails surprise dropped two new albums, Dylan released the new song "Murder Most Foul". The 17 minute long track is about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Well, that and in trademark Dylan style, the 60's and 70's as a whole really.

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty over the years.

"This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

"Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

"Bob Dylan"

There is already a ton of debate about when this song may have been recorded. It sounds an awful lot like the soft spoken, more tender vocals from the last few years of touring. The track also is so free-wheelin' that it is hard to break it down into separate stanzas. This also has now become Bob Dylan's longest recorded track, taking the title from "Highlands".

Dylan's representatives have noted that the above statement by the singer will be the only information released about "Murder Most Foul". Although rumors of him releasing his first original material album in eight years in 2020 abound, nothing has been confirmed.