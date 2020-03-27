Adam Wallenta on a Diamond Dilemma for Punk Taco

Comic creator and publisher Adam Wallenta has issued the following missive to comic book retailers. He writes,

I was hit with the news that Diamond would not be distributing any new books in the coming week/months the other day and it felt like the Hulk kicked me in the gut. I did not receive this news from my Diamond rep, I learned about it from a press release online like everyone else. The news sent me into a quick depression because I already paid for the printing of the new book in full, a total of $9,000. This was already a gamble because I had to guess what our orders might be, since it has to print and ship months in advance to be at the shipping center on time to deliver to all of you on the release date. So, an already stressful situation as a small independent publisher, has become a state of panic as I try and figure out what to do next. I know I am not alone in this. I know all of you have similar situations. You have inventory you paid for, rent, employees….I empathize with the stress you are all dealing with at the moment. I finally got an email from my Diamond rep this morning who said books could still be shipped to the Diamond Olive Branch warehouse but wouldn't be delivered to you on the original planned release date probably. Unless something else changes. Which is the new dilemma- do I have Punk Taco shipped from my printer in China to Diamond? What if that warehouse closes? Will the books then be shipped back to China? That could end up costing me thousands of dollars I don't have. The future is uncertain for sure. If the books aren't shipped to you that means it could be months before Diamond decides to pay me. Do I skip Diamond altogether and just sell all of these books by mail order from my home? Are you the retail community interested in ordering directly to have an awesome all-ages book for your customers? Who knows when things will return to normal and when we all be able to shop in stores freely again? At the moment, I don't know anything except for now Diamond is still accepting orders and the cut off is tomorrow. I hope you will all place orders even if it is just 1 copy and if for some reason they don't distribute, PLEASE contact me directly. I promise if you have any young customers who love to read, they will love Punk Taco. Every order counts towards our survival and we appreciate your support. Our Previews listing is on page 240 under Adam Wallenta Entertainment and our item code and stock number are as follows: MAR201497 – PUNK TACO HC VOL 01 NEW FRIENDS – STL153628

PUNK TACO HC VOL 01 NEW FRIENDS

(W) Adam Wallenta, Makana Wallenta (A/CA) Adam Wallenta

2019 Ringo Award winner for "Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel" and the 2019 Kids Comics Award winner for "Best Sci-Fi or Fantasy Book." Punk Taco is about a lovable, sentient, space-taco that rocks out with his band across the universe, spreading peace and love through their music, while battling evil and protecting those in need. Across the galaxy, Punk Taco and his band of misfits befriend a refugee and vow to reunite their new friend with his loved ones. With a mysterious alien race, they join forces to battle the mad-king and spread peace, love and unity across the cosmos. Action, adventure and humor abound in this tale of kindness and understanding conceived and written by Adam Wallenta and his five-year-old son, Makana. In Shops: May 27, 2020 SRP: $24.99

If any of you have any thoughts, advice, suggestions, or whatever, I would love to hear from you. I want all of you to stay safe and healthy foremost and I hope you can all weather this storm and keep your business strong. I know it won't be easy.

"Punk Taco is childlike fun at its best! Full of tacos, nachos, aliens and rock 'n' roll!" – Franco

"At the same time it's a kind of Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure meets Axe Cop, Punk Taco is also a book that validates childrens' emotions in these turbulent times. It's okay to be upset and angry over the injustices of the world, and channeling those feelings into something active is a good way to manage them." – Kelly Sue DeConnick

"Punk Taco is a fun, intergalactic action-adventure story full of the kind of love and optimism you'll definitely want to upload into the brain of any kid you care about." – Chris Giarrusso

