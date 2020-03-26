Marvel Comics Let Diamond Off The Payment Hook For Now

In Marvel' newsletter sent to comic book retailers by Diamond Comic Distrbutors, Marvel Comics have repeated what they told them last week. This was before Diamond Comic Distributors closed its door to new products of course. And while the letter hasn't been updated to include what Marvel will be doing for April 1st, because frankly, no one knows yet, the did add this paragraph:

In addition, we have provided Diamond an extension on the timing of Diamond's payments to Marvel, so that Diamond has the flexibility to manage Diamond's payment terms with the retailers.

So Diamond doesn't have to pay Marvel the money it owes them yet which should, in theory, allow Diamond to offer similar leeway to comic shops. Might be worth citing if it comes up – this decision could literally save hundreds of stores from going bust. Especially if DC Comics matches it…

