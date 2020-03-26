"Doctor Who": The Doctor Promotes Hope, Humor, Family & Facts [VIDEO]

During this time of social distancing and self-quarantining, a message of hope from the Doctor is exactly the kind of thing we need right now – and that's exactly what Jodie Whittaker and the fine folks at BBC's Doctor Who had to offer us earlier this week. In the clip, Whittaker's Doctor offered a hopeful transmission to all fans (and even the haters) of the long-running series. Hiding in the TARDIS from a very familiar enemy (spoilers!), the Doctor urges her viewers to stay strong, work together, and – most important – believe and listen to the science and the facts.

Here's a look at the video – followed by some choice, heartfelt advice from our hero herself:

"Remember — you'll get through this. Things will be all right, even if they look uncertain. Even if you're worried, darkness never prevails." "Tell jokes, even bad ones. Especially bad ones. I'm brilliant at bad ones." "Be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday, and I know you were super kind yesterday. Talking will help, sharing will help… Look out for your friends, your neighbors, people you hardly know, and family… 'cause in the end, we're all family." "Listen to science, and listen to doctors, right? They've got your back."

This clip is very comforting, and actually brings me a smidge of hope.

Right now, more than ever, escapism is incredibly important. Art does indeed imitate life, especially right now. While the world is a very scary place right now, it's still important to be kind. Like the message in the video above says, listen to actual doctors. Listen to actual science. We can beat this if we all work together.