You Can Go Home from Krakoa … X-Men, Hellions and Wolverine Spoilers

Five Krakoa books this week. That's a lot, even for a coronavirus week. So a warning, there are Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler #1, X-Men #9, FF/X-Men #3, Hellions #1, and Wolverine #2 spoilers of differing degrees. We'll go in mild… as Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler returns to a previous dwelling, the Mansion…

…with the familiar stylings of Alan Davis drawing characters that take us right back to the eighties and nineties…

But revisitation seems to be a bit of a theme, as Hellions sees a group of murdering psychopaths sent to Mister Sinster's old pad to deal with what he left there… all those clones that he's not meant to be making anymore. He promised. Not like this anyway.

…and an old face from his Inferno days turning up. One of his very best clones..

Madelyne Pryor, Goblin Queen. Shame Magik is busy in Giant-Size dealing with another face from the dim distant Giant-Size past…

Which also begs the question, why haven't they brought Thunderbird back yet? Properly, I mean. Krakoan style. Like in Wolverine #2 after Logan has stabbed Jean Grey in the gut one more time.

Thankfully everyone gets better now. But man, I wonder if those adjourning doors in the Summer House are going to be locked now? While over in X-Men #9 goes back to Shiar/Kree/Brood space… and back in time to see the origin of the Brood, and how they are repurposed to be a Kree biological weapon-in-waiting.

With a tasty snack for Broo thrown in.

Wonder if this is how they'll handle things over in Decorum? But trust Doctor Doom to break open the Ferrero Roche for diplomatic talks in FF/X-Men #3

I mean, Doom does have a point… not everyone comes back so easily as Jean Grey… and would you trust the Hellions with the Ferrero?

GIANT SIZE X-MEN #1 NIGHTCRAWLER

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Alan Davis

HICKMAN AND DAVIS HAUNT THE XAVIER SCHOOL!

Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman teams with legendary artist Alan Davis (X-MEN, EXCALIBUR, AVENGERS) for an eerie tale of adventure! When the X-Men lose contact with the Greymalkin Habitat, it falls to Nightcrawler to lead a mission into the unknown!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $4.99 HELLIONS #1 DX

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

BAD IS THE NEW GOOD!

When Krakoa opened their doors to all mutants and forgave all past crimes, they might have known they'd have to accept some of their worst foes into the fold… but they didn't plan for what to do with them. Not to worry-Mister Sinister knows what to do with the troublemakers. Meet his new Hellions: Scalphunter, Wild Child, Empath, Nanny, Orphanmaker, Psylocke…and Havok?! Under Sinister's direction, they are sure to become productive members of mutant society. Writer Zeb Wells (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, NEW MUTANTS) and artist Stephen Segovia (WOLVERINE: MANIFEST DESTINY, SUPERIOR CARNAGE) bring you the team you're going to hate to love!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $4.99 WOLVERINE #2 DX

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Adam Kubert

THE WORST IS BACK!

Wolverine has never been one to back down from a fight – not even a combined assault from Lady Deathstrike, Sabretooth and Doctor Cornelius – but the Flower Cartel might have enlisted his worst and greatest foe: Logan himself.

Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99 X-MEN FANTASTIC FOUR #3 (OF 4)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Terry Dodson

A nation of mutants' lives is at stake while FRANKLIN RICHARDS makes a momentous decision! Will the FANTASTIC FOUR and X-MEN just

stand by and allow it to happen?

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #9 DX

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Leinil Francis Yu

The New Mutants are back from space, and they've brought intergalactic trouble with them! The Brood! The Shi'ar! The Starjammers! The Imperial Guard! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99