DC Offers Online "Kids Camp" for Coronavirus Shut-ins

DC Comics is offering relief to children stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic… and perhaps more importantly, to parents stuck inside with them. DC has launched DC Kids Camp, an online program of activities, videos, and comics for kids to enjoy online while parents do their best to work from home amidst the constant distraction of their bored and ornery offspring.

Today DC launched DC Kids Camp, a fun new program to help parents engage kids at home. Parents can follow DC Kids social channels—Twitter and Instagram—to download kid-friendly, superhero-themed activities and previews of past and upcoming DC middle grade graphic novels to enjoy at home. The DC Kids social channels will also feature entertaining videos from all-star authors and artists for parents and kids to watch together. With DC Kids Camp, kids will learn how to draw their favorite DC Super Heroes, gain inspiration and skills to make their own comics, and unlock their creativity with fun, off-the-wall how-to videos like draw-alongs with Agnes Garbowska (DC Super Hero Girls), origami tutorials with Gene Luen Yang (Superman Smashes the Klan), make-your-own Green Lantern ring demonstrations with Minh Lê (Green Lantern: Legacy), and many more captivating activities! Activity sheets, coloring pages, blank comic book pages, middle grade graphic novel previews, and additional downloadable content will be shared daily to parents across DC Kids social channels. Parents can also receive DC Kids Camp content directly in their inboxes on Mondays and Fridays by signing up for the DC Family newsletter. Families can also tune in Monday through Friday at 10:00 a.m. PT to the @dccomicskids Twitter and @dckids Instagram channels to watch fun, interactive videos with DC authors and artists together. The first installment, "Make a Green Lantern Ring with Minh Lê," debuts today, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PT. The first week's author/artist video schedule includes: Wednesday, March 25, 2020 – "Make a Green Lantern Ring with Minh Lê"

Thursday, March 26, 2020 – "Superman Origami with Gene Luen Yang"

Friday, March 27, 2020 – "Make Your Own Superhero with Dustin Hansen" Additional books and DC author/artists to be featured via DC Kids Camp include: Franco Aureliani, Art Baltazar (Superman of Smallville)

Meg Cabot (Black Canary: Ignite)

Matthew Cody (Zatanna and the House of Secrets)

Amanda Deibert (DC Super Hero Girls)

Shea Fontana (Batman: Overdrive)

Agnes Garbowska (DC Super Hero Girls)

Dustin Hansen (My Video Game Ate My Homework)

Shannon Hale, Dean Hale (Diana: Princess of the Amazons)

Thomas Krajewski, Jennifer Muro, Gretel Lusky (Primer)

Minh Lê (Green Lantern: Legacy)

Demitria Lunetta, Kate Karyus Quinn (Anti/Hero)

Michael Northrop (Dear Justice League)

Ridley Pearson (Super Sons trilogy)

Kirk Scroggs (The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid)

Brittney Williams (Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge)

Gene Luen Yang (Superman Smashes the Klan)