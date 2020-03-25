Al Ewing Calls Out Garth Ennis Over Teased Return of Superman's Mullet

Should Superman return to rocking a mullet? That's the question posed by Superman's official Twitter account, which teased that the Man of Steel is thinking of growing out his hair to the classic 1990s look.

Thinking of growing the hair out again 👊 pic.twitter.com/hRD95hlC6C — Superman (@DCSuperman) March 24, 2020

But writer Tom Taylor quickly jumped in to cite a petition in Garth Ennis and John McCrea's Hitman #9 (published in 1996) strictly forbidding the return of the hairdo.

Do I have to remind you about the petition we all signed from Hitman, @DCSuperman? https://t.co/3lZ28qG9Vo pic.twitter.com/UgFJjAbecS — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) March 25, 2020

But as fellow writer Al Ewing points out, enough time has passed that the wording of the petition can now be construed to advocate for the mullet look.

Tbf that is now "a haircut like he used to have". Sean should have known his phrasing would came back to bite us all one day. — Al Ewing Writes Comics (@Al_Ewing) March 25, 2020

That's a good point. And with that, Taylor had a Bleeding Cool headline suggestion.

Bleeding Cool: "Al Ewing calls out the grammar of Garth Ennis." — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) March 25, 2020

Close, Tom. Gotta get the Superman's mullet in there to maximize the clicks. A little tweak and we can make that work though. Thanks!