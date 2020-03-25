Al Ewing Calls Out Garth Ennis Over Teased Return of Superman's Mullet

Should Superman return to rocking a mullet? That's the question posed by Superman's official Twitter account, which teased that the Man of Steel is thinking of growing out his hair to the classic 1990s look.

But writer Tom Taylor quickly jumped in to cite a petition in Garth Ennis and John McCrea's Hitman #9 (published in 1996) strictly forbidding the return of the hairdo.

But as fellow writer Al Ewing points out, enough time has passed that the wording of the petition can now be construed to advocate for the mullet look.

That's a good point. And with that, Taylor had a Bleeding Cool headline suggestion.

Close, Tom. Gotta get the Superman's mullet in there to maximize the clicks. A little tweak and we can make that work though. Thanks!

