"My Hero Academia" Red Riot Hardens Up for Good Smile

One of my favorite arcs of this newest season of My Hero Academia was the Kijiro Kirishima story arc. It was a nice and refreshing way to show off another hero who will achieve such great things. When we finally saw his ultimate move Red Riot Unbreakable you could tell that this My Hero Academia hero will soon be one of the greats. Good Smile Company has seen this too and has unveiled that Red Riot is getting his own Nendoroid figure. He is packed with tiny detailed and features three different face plates, standard, smiling, and a hardened fighting face. He will also come with interchangeable arms and a mask so you can pose him in a wide variety of My Hero Academia stances. Red Riot will also include a base, display rod, and the text plate "SKILT" for further action. This is one My Hero Academia collectible that fans will not want to miss out on.

The My Hero Academia Eijiro Kirishima Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at roughly $49. He is set to be released in October 2020 and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Red Riot Unbreakable!

Nendoroid Eijiro Kirishima

"No bloodshed is gonna get past me!"

From the popular anime series "My Hero Academia" comes a Nendoroid of Eijiro Kirishima, one of main character Izuku Midoriya's classmates! He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a smiling expression and a combat expression from when using his Quirk.

His unique hero costume has been faithfully recreated in Nendoroid size! Have fun creating action-filled poses of his "Hardening" Quirk using the included interchangeable arm parts and mask! A "SKLIT!" text plate is also included for displaying with action poses!

Be sure to add him to your collection, and enjoy recreating your favorite scenes from "My Hero Academia"!