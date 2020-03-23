"Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON" Headed To PS4 In July

Bandai Namco revealed today that Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON would finally be headed to the PS4 this July. July 30th, to be exact. But before the game gets to that point, the company will be running a closed beta in April. The event will take place from April 25th–27th, which you can pre-register for at this link until April 10th. Participants who are selected to participate will be notified on April 17th, and will be able to pre-download the game between April 17th–25th. Here's some added into and a tailer on the game.

Set in the globally iconic Gundam universe, Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON enables players to take 2-on-2 PVP combat to the next level with Mobile Suits spanning the entire breadth of the franchise's history. Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON features 185 playable units from 36 different Gundam iterations, each with unique abilities designed to match any fan's personal playstyle. Players can choose between three different EX Burst Systems—Fighting Burst, Extend Burst, and Shooting Burst—to coordinate with allies and lay waste to all that stand (or fly) in their way.