Japanese Spider-Man Gets a Figure from S.H. Figuarts

Spider-Man or better known as "Supaidāman" from the Japanese live action show is getting a figure. If you're a Spider-Man fan then you have come Afros this gold mine show that aired in Japan from 1978-1979. This was a dig gent take on what we used to with a more Power Rangers feel will giant robots and battling monsters. This Spider-Man even made a grand entrance in the highly popular Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man story arc Spider-Verse. This time Tamashii Nations is bringing him back with a new S.H. Figuarts figure that is quite extraordinary. He comes packed with detail and a wide variety of crime fighting accessories like web effects, interchangeable hands and feet, and his iconic bracelet. This would be a great figure for any Spidey fan and would be a nice addition to any Spider-Verse army build.

The S.H. Figuarts Live Action Japanese Spider-Man Figure will be priced at roughly $65. He is set to release in August and pre-orders are already live and you can find him located here. This is the first time we are seeing this character get a figure so collectors beware!

"I am the emissary of Hell! And I shall fight this great evil for the fate of all spiders!"

S.H.Figuarts TOEI Spider-man Japanese TV version

Product Specifications

– Height: about 150mm

– Material: PVC, ABS

Set Contents

– Body

– Replacement head part two

– Replacement wrist parts left 5 kinds right 6 kinds

– Replacement foot parts

– Spider strings (small)

– Spider strings (long)

– Spider Strings

– Spider net set

Price: 7,150JPY (tax included)