Diamond Says All Comics For This Wednesday May Be Sold Now, Today

Diamond Comic Distributors has told all comic book stores that they may put all product with an on-sale date of this Wednesday, up for sale right now. Diamond did this last week for Tuesday, the day which most stores traditionally get that week's new comics, and prep them for sale on the following day. So last week, we had Tuesday Titans instead of Wednesday Warriors, this week we will have Monday Maniacs.

Please be advised that — to give you the best possible opportunity to realize sales before your local quarantine policies compel you to curtail your hours or close down — all product on sale March 25 may be sold immediately upon receipt.

That's if the store got the comics today, most will not have. And UK stores won't until Thursday. But some did, and I understand a few didn;t even wait for Diamond to gove the nod. Everything is a bit up in the air right now, especially considering the breaking news from Bleeding Cool that Diamond is not taking in any more new product for the foreseeable future. Bleeding Cool has reported that there are other plans to service still-open comic book stores, and there are still a few weeks worth of stock going through the Diamond Comic Distribution pipeline, but this will be the biggest impact to the direct market yet.

