Diamond Comic Distributors No Longer Taking In New Comics

Bleeding Cool has been informed by multiple senior industry figures that Diamond Comic Distributors is requesting that no more product be shipped to any of its warehouse until further notice. Product already in its warehouses will be distributed, such that it can, but after that they will be distributing no more comics, magazine, books, toys, games, or any other product until further notice.

Diamond Comic Distributors are the exclusive distributors to the direct market of comic book stores for Marvel, DC, Image, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Boom and man, many more publishers. Without Diamond, that would be it.

But I have also been told to tell people not to panic. There are plans for digital-first publication being discussed. And I also hear that alternate plans are going into place to ship books to retailers who can still accept them. And that there are smart people working on this with the industry's best interests in mind. And it shouldn't affect this week's comic books – many stores already have them.

I have also been told that it is advisable that comic retailers and publishers in the US look into the recently announced new forgivable loans for businesses with under 500 people. That it is a first-come-first-served situation…

UPDATE: I have been told that an official statement will be forthcoming. You can also keep up with our continuing coverage of the coronavirus impact on the comics industry with this tag.