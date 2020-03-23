Boom Studios Announced Full Returnability Of Comics Through June 2020

Boom Studios today announced the BOOM! Retailer Support Services Program, a comprehensive set of initiatives effective immediately to aid comic book shops worldwide affected by the current coronavirus pandemic, with registered, qualified retailers gaining the following benefits.

Full Returnability Through June : BOOM! Studios will extend the industry's best returnability program, the BOOM! Guarantee, by making all items that ship between March 18th through June 24th fully returnable via affidavit in order to allow retailers to order with confidence. Any retailer not already enrolled in the BOOM! Guarantee can sign up for free here.

: BOOM! Studios will extend the industry's best returnability program, the BOOM! Guarantee, by making all items that ship between March 18th through June 24th fully returnable via affidavit in order to allow retailers to order with confidence. Any retailer not already enrolled in the BOOM! Guarantee can sign up for free here. #BoostYourLCS Paid Promotion : BOOM! Studios will increase targeted advertising and promotion around comic shops, and specifically spotlight stores offering Safe Services (like curbside and mail order options), using the #BoostYourLCS hashtag to reach over 360,000 fans worldwide. A full list of BOOM! Guarantee and Safe Service retailers (with regular updates) can be found right here.

: BOOM! Studios will increase targeted advertising and promotion around comic shops, and specifically spotlight stores offering Safe Services (like curbside and mail order options), using the #BoostYourLCS hashtag to reach over 360,000 fans worldwide. A full list of BOOM! Guarantee and Safe Service retailers (with regular updates) can be found right here. Rare Variant Cover Gift Set : BOOM! Studios will offer retailers a direct cash infusion by providing previously released rare and popular variant covers for free to qualifying Diamond accounts in April. These gifts will create an opportunity for retailers to generate additional revenue and promotion at no cost. For retailers who do not normally sell variant covers at an increased price, these can be used to reward loyal pull-box subscribers or used to further incentivize customer engagement as prizes or purchasing rewards.

: BOOM! Studios will offer retailers a direct cash infusion by providing previously released rare and popular variant covers for free to qualifying Diamond accounts in April. These gifts will create an opportunity for retailers to generate additional revenue and promotion at no cost. For retailers who do not normally sell variant covers at an increased price, these can be used to reward loyal pull-box subscribers or used to further incentivize customer engagement as prizes or purchasing rewards. Monthly 1-Per Store Variant Covers : BOOM! Studios will provide new, previously unannounced 1-per-store variant every month through December 2020 free to qualifying Diamond accounts. This program will begin with a new 1-per store variant for Faithless II #1 in April, followed by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #51 in May, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #1 in June.

: BOOM! Studios will provide new, previously unannounced 1-per-store variant every month through December 2020 free to qualifying Diamond accounts. This program will begin with a new 1-per store variant for Faithless II #1 in April, followed by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #51 in May, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #1 in June. Diamond Summit Variant : BOOM! Studios will deliver our promised free Diamond Summit retailer variant cover for Faithless II #1 to all qualifying stores in April so that retailers don't miss out on this hotly anticipated issue.

: BOOM! Studios will deliver our promised free Diamond Summit retailer variant cover for Faithless II #1 to all qualifying stores in April so that retailers don't miss out on this hotly anticipated issue. Exclusive Convention Variant Opportunities : BOOM! Studios will offer select variant covers and other items previously planned for 2020 conventions direct to retailers through Diamond, as long as supplies last. Since fans can't go to conventions, we're bringing the conventions to the fans!

The terms on which retailers will qualifying accounts are currently pending being finalized with Diamond Comic Distributors, but Boom wanted to get the principles of the plan published today.

"We are deeply committed to working together hand-in-hand with our retail partners through this period of disruption. BOOM! Studios is proud to take both immediate and long term steps to support those on the front lines of our industry," said Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios. "The BOOM! Retailer Support Services Program we've outlined today is just the start of our efforts, which will evolve as we receive more feedback from retailers. We believe publishers should earn their space on our retail partners' shelves and at no time has that belief been more important than now. We invite retailers to participate and share ideas to enhance our efforts together."

Diamond Comic Distributors and BOOM! Studios will be sharing more information directly with retailers as soon as it is finalized to clearly outline how to receive benefits from the BOOM! Retailer Support Services Program.