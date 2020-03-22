The Quarantine Comes to Legion of Super-Heroes #5 [Preview]

As more and more states implement full lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic, it seems like the entire United States will soon be ordered to stay at home. But has the pandemic reached all the way to the 32nd century?

That seems to be the case in this preview of Legion of Super-Heroes #5.

As the President has put the Legion's headquarters under quarantine!

So if you were thinking this whole thing would blow over in a couple of months, it looks like you're out of luck.

And the Legion is definitely in trouble, because its roster alone constitutes an unhealthy gathering of people!

Legion of Super-Heroes #5 hits stores on Wednesday.

LEGION OF SUPER HEROES #5

JAN200561

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Ryan Sook, Travis Moore

DC's far-flung future is happening right now! With the secret of Jon Kent revealed, the Legion of Super-Heroes is united to save New Earth from those who would destroy it. Will Aquaman's lost trident be the key to New Earth's demise? Plus, Mon-El comes clean about his connection to Jon, and Cosmic Boy and Ferro Lad find out they both have a crush on the same Legionnaire.

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99