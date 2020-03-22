"Evil Dead" Ash Williams is Back with Prime 1 Studio

Evil Dead brought to life a new style of movie with a combination of comedy and horror. We really don't get all of the comedy till Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn and the introduction to the chainsaw hand. Of course, you can't have this franchise without its lead, Ash Williams, portrayed by Bruce Campbell. Prime 1 Studio has teamed up with Sideshow Collectibles to bring fans an amazing horror filled statue. This 1:3 scale statue really shows the bloody horror throughout this statue. The whole piece is quite dynamic from Ash's look to Henrietta coming up from the cellar, you really get all of the Evil Dead effects in one place. With Sideshow Collectibles you can get an extra alternative head portrait fro Ash Williams and you can complain about statue customization.

The Ash Williams Evil Dead: Dead by Dawn Statue from Prime 1 Studios and Sideshow Collectibles is set to realize between January and June 2021. The standard edition is priced at $1,449 and the Sideshow Exclusive comes in at $1,499. The Sideshow Version is only limited to 500 pieces so act fast and he can be found here.

"So, what do you think, kid?"

Ash Williams Statue by Prime 1 Studio

ABOUT THIS STATUE

"Groovy!"

Sideshow and Prime 1 Studio present the 1:3 scale Ash Williams statue from Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn.

Ashley Joanna Williams also known as Ash is the anti-hero protagonist of the Evil Dead series, played by Bruce Campbell, and created by director Sam Raimi. Ash is one of the few non-monster characters in the "Horror" genre to have such notoriety. He is most easily recognized based on his final iconic appearance armed with a sawed-off double barrel shotgun and a chainsaw strapped to the stump on his right arm where his hand once was. Capturing the likeness and details of Bruce Campbell, this Museum Masterline 1:3 scale statue of Ash Williams comes with an additional alternate portrait stepping on a trap door with Henrietta trying to escape from the cabin cellar floor.

The Exclusive version of Ash Williams includes an extra alternate portrait.

Evil Dead fans don't miss your chance to own Ash with his infamous chainsaw and his sawed-off double barrel shotgun!