"Pokémon GO" Reveals Details For Late March Landorus Raid

While many of us may be staying at home for the foreseeable future, Niantic wants to give everyone something to do with a new Pokémon GO raid. The company released details this week of a new Landorus Raid that will be taking place at the end of the month on March 31st. It will run all the way to April 21st to give everyone plenty of time to get in on the action. You can read the finer details below. If you're a Pokémon GO player itching to get out of the house more, this is a great way to start.

Date + Time From Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7) Features For a limited time, Landorus will be coming to the GO Battle League as rare reward encounters, starting at rank 4!

Landorus will make its debut in five-star raids. Landorus is also known as the Guardian of the Fields, as it grants bountiful crops to the lands it visits. Be sure to bring Water and Ice types to challenge this Legendary Pokémon in GO Battle League and in raids!