The CW's Supergirl is back this week with "Alex in Wonderland", with Alex (Chyler Leigh) clearly looking for some time away from her life to process everything she's been hit with lately. So what better way than getting lost in a virtual reality world where you get to leap tall buildings in a single bound? I mean what could go wrong – other than getting so lost in it that you an't tell fantasy from reality.

Yeah, there is that.

"Supergirl" season 5, episode 16 "Alex in Wonderland": ALEX TAKES ON A NEW ROLE – Alex (Chyler Leigh) uses a pair of Obsidian contact lenses to visit a virtual National City where she takes on a whole new persona. Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) helps William (Staz Nair) investigate Lex. Kara (Melissa Benoist) deals with difficult news. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Jess Kardos & Mariko Tamaki