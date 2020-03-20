Dave Sim Does Supergirl In "Attractive Cousins" Cerebus One-Shot

Dave Sim is continuing his Cerebus In Hell one-shots, coronavirus or no coronavirus, with Attractive Cousins #1 in June. Playing up on a) Supergirl and b) the recent rise in incestporn. Oh Dave Sim…

ATTRACTIVE COUSINS ONE SHOT

Of course, Cerebus can tuck their bits away into their… other bits. Here's that first appearance of Supergirl for comparison…

(W) Dave Sim (A) Dave Sim, Gustave Dore (CA) Benjamin Hobbs

So you didn't know that Super-Cerebus had a super-attractive cousin, Super-Cerebus Girl? That's probably because this is her first appearance! Which triggers Jingles' recollection of the only time he ever read a mint condition comic book: Jimmy Olsen No. 52, featuring "Jimmy Olsen, Wolfman" and an open-and-shut case of the "Dogist Societal Entrapment Syndrome" that's sweeping the globe! Read all about it in exclusive excerpts from Jingles: My Struggle. In Shops: Jun 24, 2020 SRP: $4.00

Well, we are all experiencing societal entrapment syndrome right now. Dave Sim's struggle, everyone. What a catchy title…

