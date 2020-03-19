Harry Potter Prepares for Quidditch with Good Smile Company

Coming straight out of the wizarding world, Harry Potter is back and ready for action. This time he is taking a step back from all the wizarding and ready for game day. That's right, it's time for Hogwart's favorite tradition; Quidditch! We originally saw this figure during Good a Smile Company's massive preview of the upcoming figure and prototypes around the London Toy Fair. It finally looks like Harry Potter is here and ready for your magical collections. This figure is nicely detailed and comes with nice set accessories. The base for this figure does include a goal hoop and posing rod for perfect posing power. Quidditch Harry does feature a new windblown hair sculpt and does come with two face plates so fans can switch between standard and serious expressions. For accessories, Harry will come with two of them, the Golden Snitch and the Nimbus 2000 which is all you really need with this guy. If you get him off the Good Smile Shop you will also get a specialized base featuring the Griffindor logo on it which is pretty rad. This is a great new addition for the ongoing Harry Potter Nendoroid line and any wizard or witch should get him while you can.

The Quidditch Harry Potter is priced at roughly $45. Per-order are already live and you can find them located here. Be on the lookout for the Draco Malfoy Quidditch Nendoroid figure also coming soon.

Nendoroid Harry Potter: Quidditch Ver.

"Harry Potter receives 150 points for catching the Snitch!"

From the internationally popular "Harry Potter" film series comes a Nendoroid of Harry Potter in his Quidditch uniform! The Quidditch version of Harry Potter sports a new windblown hairstyle and comes with two face plates, a standard expression and the serious expression for when he's chasing the Golden Snitch.

For optional parts, the "Nimbus 2000", a goal hoop and of course the Golden Snitch are included! Be sure to add him to your collection and display him with other Nendoroids from the Wizarding World!

Preorders of Nendoroid Harry Potter: Quidditch Ver. from the GOODSMILE ONLINE SHOP will include a Gryffindor Rubber Base as a bonus!